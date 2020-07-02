Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Fan Channel Packaging


Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime19, we have our first look at the fan channel packaging of the new*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt. The image surfaced via UK website ABGee*and we have a look at the regular packaging of the highly expected Gigawatt figure. This is the regular retail version that will be released in October. It doesn’t come with the number plate included with the limited Walmart exclusive release. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound on the 2005 Boards!

