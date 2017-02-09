Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Unicron Light Up Statue Lamp From Soldier Story Toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,962
New Unicron Light Up Statue Lamp From Soldier Story Toys


Well, this came out of no where. A new company called Soldier Story Toys is producing an officially licensed Transformers Generation 1 Unicron Table Lamp. It’s basically a light up statue that they are calling a lamp, but either way it’s pretty cool. It stands over 2 feet tall, has light up features all over Unicron’s rings and body, a faction symbol projection, a usb plug, and even has a Hot Rod with Matrix of Leadership on the base! Overall it’s a huge piece. It’s due out in 2nd Quarter 2017, no price was given. Check out official &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Unicron Light Up Statue Lamp From Soldier Story Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:39 AM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,737
Re: New Unicron Light Up Statue Lamp From Soldier Story Toys
Come to papa. I want
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:56 AM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,187
Re: New Unicron Light Up Statue Lamp From Soldier Story Toys
Even I don't collect statue, I have to say this looks very cool!
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream mp-11 KBB version Mp11
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Fansproject Transformers Lost Exo Realm LER-01 Dinobots Columpio Drepan Grimlock
Transformers
KFC Transformers Doubledeck Twincast blaster Eavi Metal Blue
Transformers
Badcube Transformers OTS Special-01 Sentinel Blaze Sunstreaker Sunsurge Red
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.