Well, this came out of no where. A new company called Soldier Story Toys
is producing an officially licensed Transformers Generation 1 Unicron Table Lamp. It’s basically a light up statue that they are calling a lamp, but either way it’s pretty cool. It stands over 2 feet tall, has light up features all over Unicron’s rings and body, a faction symbol projection, a usb plug, and even has a Hot Rod with Matrix of Leadership on the base! Overall it’s a huge piece. It’s due out in 2nd Quarter 2017, no price was given. Check out official » Continue Reading.
