Transformers The Last Knight Dinobot Slash and Grimlock OoP Images

The Transformers Premiere figures keep rolling out, after yesterday's look at Voyager TLK Grimlock and a hint of Slash, we now have out of package shots of them both. Saito Satoru of the 2005 Boards shared them both, here and here . Hit those threads for discussion on them. Read on to check the pics!