TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 1
It’s time for another international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. This week we have some new Earthrise toys spotted in Malaysia and Russia. Great news for fan in Philippines since they have received a rain of new toys in shelves including Earthrise, Studio Series, and the recently revealed Transformers Prime 10th anniversary War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon 2-pack. Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager And Wave 2 Deluxe In Malaysia*
*2005 Board member*fathi_haziq*found Earthrise Megatron at*Toys”R”Us Tebrau City and 2005 Board member*zoidiect*spotted Arcee, Smokescreen and Airwave at*Toys”R”Us IPC. Their respective wave partners Quintesson and Allicon » Continue Reading.
