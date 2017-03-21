We are just one day away from the special*Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Fan Event
showcasing a Sizzle Reel containing both movie content and behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming Michael Bay movie. British Board Of Film Classification has now rated
the footage to be shown. The information gives us a clear understanding that the video is nearly 30 minutes long and 10 minutes longer than the footage shown during CinemaCon 2017 and close to what was shown*during Paramount’s Super Fan Event
where representatives of worldwide Transformers Fansites participated. Check out the technical details, after the jump. (If » Continue Reading.
