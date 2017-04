Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,296

Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers Wave 1 Spotted At US Retail



2005 Boards Member blackwidow1972 is sharing with us a very interesting news. The entire Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers Wave 1 has been spotted at Gamestop (somewhere in United States) The wave consists of: 1-Step Turbo Changer Optimus Prime, 1-Step Turbo Changer Bumblebee 1-Step Turbo Changer Barricade 1-Step Turbo Changer Hound The sighted figures are each sold at $11.99. However, it seems as though Gamestop has broken the April 24th Street Date. Never-the-less, Happy Hunting!



