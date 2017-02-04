Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,935
Pyramid International 2017 Transformers Merchandise ? G1 And RID


Back in last November, we informed you that*Guido Guidi is working on Transformers G1 inspired*artwork for Pyramid International official*Hasbro licensed*merchandise. Today, we have received a list of 2017 products by the company. Their latest Transformers products include G1 and Transformers: Robots In Disguise*inspired Mugs, Posters, Stickers and Keytags. Official Description: Since 1984, The Transformers’ story of warring Autobot and Decepticon form-changing robots from the planet Cybertron has captured the imagination of each new generation. With hugely successful toys, comics, animated cartoons and big budget blockbuster movies, The Transformers feature iconic characters such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Starscream that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pyramid International 2017 Transformers Merchandise – G1 And RID appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
