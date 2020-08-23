Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Runamuck In-Hand Images


Via Kremzeek*Reviews on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Runamuck. Runamuck is part of the Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe and brings us a very nice modern rendition of the G1 Battlecharger. The mold gives robot mode heavily inspired by his original G1 toy. In order to achieve this, there are*faux wheels at the back of his feet and a fake chest. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kremzeek*Reviews video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Runamuck In-Hand Images
Is he a wheeljack retool/reengineering or mostly new?
Msol
Re: Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Runamuck In-Hand Images
God I hate fake parts.
