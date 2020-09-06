Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Pack Voyager Grimlock Production Sample
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,378
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Pack Voyager Grimlock Production Sample


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*some images of a production sample of the new Voyager Grimlock from the new Generations Selects Volcanicus pack. Takara Tomy will re-release the Power Of The Primes Dinobots now as a 5-pack with some extra weapons and accesories and a new G1-inspired deco. The images show a comparison shot of the original POTP Grimlock next to the one included in the new Volcanicus pack showing off the new new paint apps like blue eyes in robot and dino mode and a more brilliant colors and some extra paint applications. This release will also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Voyager Grimlock Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 891
Re: Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Pack Voyager Grimlock Production Sampl
Baby blue!

Seeing those old dino toes is p gross (after PE-ing up)
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Original Astrotrain Vintage '85 Decepticon Triple Changer Figure
Transformers
Transformers Bumble Bee Lite Force Lite Guardians Nightlight From Tech for Kids
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Mechtech Megatron Opened Box
Transformers
TransFormers G1 WalMart Exclusive Reissue (2020) Autobot BLASTER **Brand New**
Transformers
G1 Transformers Topspin Jumpstarter MIB 100% Complete Box Error Tech Specs
Transformers
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS EXCLUSIVE 2011 Transformers The Ride 3D- AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.