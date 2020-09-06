|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Pack Voyager Grimlock Production Sample
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*some images of a production sample of the new Voyager Grimlock from the new Generations Selects Volcanicus pack
Takara Tomy will re-release the Power Of The Primes Dinobots now as a 5-pack with some extra weapons and accesories and a new G1-inspired deco. The images show a comparison shot of the original POTP Grimlock next to the one included in the new Volcanicus pack showing off the new new paint apps like blue eyes in robot and dino mode and a more brilliant colors and some extra paint applications.
