munim Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2007 Location: Montreal, Canada Posts: 32

MTL - Commemorative Series Optimus Prime G1







I prefer to deal locally in Montreal, but I'll ship at buyers expense. I only accept Interac E-Transfer for shipping, which I understand poses more risk to buyers but here we are $120 - Overall it’s in excellent condition, except for the sticker shown in the photo. Some other stickers have natural minor peeling. The figure wasn’t displayed, just transformed a few times and kept in its box for more than a decade.I prefer to deal locally in Montreal, but I'll ship at buyers expense. I only accept Interac E-Transfer for shipping, which I understand poses more risk to buyers but here we are Attached Thumbnails





Feedback here: __________________Feedback here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=49301