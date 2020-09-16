Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion & Seekers Sinister Strikeforce Multipacks


Thanks to 2005 Board member and Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion &#38; Seekers Sinister Strikeforce Multipacks are out in Australia. Both the Quintesson Invasion 3-pack (Quintesson Judge, Prowl &#38; Shockwave) and the*Seekers Sinister Strikeforce 4-pack (Thrust, Skywarp, Thundercracker &#38; Starscream) are available as Target exclusives in Australia. Unfortunately, the other Cyberverse multipacks*Repugnus Revenge and*Sharkticons Attack won’t be released. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion & Seekers Sinister Strikeforce Multipacks Out In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



