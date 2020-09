Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,378

Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion & Seekers Sinister Strikeforce Multipacks



Thanks to 2005 Board member and Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion & Seekers Sinister Strikeforce Multipacks are out in Australia. Both the Quintesson Invasion 3-pack (Quintesson Judge, Prowl & Shockwave) and the*Seekers Sinister Strikeforce 4-pack (Thrust, Skywarp, Thundercracker & Starscream) are available as Target exclusives in Australia. Unfortunately, the other Cyberverse multipacks*Repugnus Revenge and*Sharkticons Attack won’t be released. Happy hunting!



