|
Transformers Hall Of Fame 2020 Fan Vote Up
Attention to all fans and collectors! The new*Transformers Hall Of Fame 2020 Fan Vote
*is up! This year, you can cast your vote via an*online survey hosted via Surveymonkey.
*You have to answer just two questions: Favorite Transformers Prime character. Favorite War For Cybertron: Earthrise figure Click*here
*to pick up your choices, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Hall Of Fame 2020 Fan Vote Up
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca