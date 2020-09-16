Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,378

IDW?s Transformers Escape Miniseries: Debuts December 2020



Prepare your December pull lists for IDW’s five-part Transformers Escape miniseries, featuring Wheeljack, Hound and Nautica in a story designed by the creative team of author Brian Ruckley with artists Bethany McGuire-Smith, Winston Chan, Sara Pitre-Durocher and Alex Milne & editor David Mariotte. “Escape’s a cocktail of what I love most about Transformers, with some of my favorite characters and a few surprise guest stars caught up in a pretty epic escalation,” Ruckley said in a statement. “I’ve always thought it would be a pretty terrifying, bewildering experience for aliens — non-Cybertronians — to be caught between warring factions of



