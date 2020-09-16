Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,378
IDW?s Transformers Escape Miniseries: Debuts December 2020


Prepare your December pull lists for IDW’s five-part Transformers Escape miniseries, featuring Wheeljack, Hound and Nautica in a story designed by the creative team of author Brian Ruckley with artists Bethany McGuire-Smith, Winston Chan, Sara Pitre-Durocher and Alex Milne &#38; editor David Mariotte. “Escape’s a cocktail of what I love most about Transformers, with some of my favorite characters and a few surprise guest stars caught up in a pretty epic escalation,” Ruckley said in a statement. “I’ve always thought it would be a pretty terrifying, bewildering experience for aliens — non-Cybertronians — to be caught between warring factions of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers Escape Miniseries: Debuts December 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
