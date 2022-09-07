We can share for your our first official stock images of the upcoming*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 6 action figures. First revealed in September this year
, this new wave of retro-style action figures consists of: Unicron – Original Toy Prototype, 6 inches/15.24 cm. Sharkticon – G1, beast mode, 3.75 inches/9.52 cm. Ultra Magnus – G1, 3.75 inches/9.52 cm. Cyclonus – G1, 3.75 inches/9.52 cm. Quintesson – G1, 3.75 inches/9.52 cm. Wreck-Gar – G1, 3.75 inches/9.52 cm. We have clear images of each figure and packaging. It’s good to notice that Unicron stock images show him without the gun we » Continue Reading.
