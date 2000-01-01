Brian12 Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Brampton, Ontario Posts: 52

Just bought a Sky Lynx with missing accessories... I just got a Sky Lynx at Woodbridge TRU and got home and noticed...the tape has already been cut. Opened it up and noticed the weapon parts and blast effects were missing.



In my excitement I foolishly cut the strings holding the Lynx down, and the bird was already loose, did I just pay full price for a pre-owned copy? lol



From the reviews it seemed those blasters weren't the best accessories but still, I feel cheated. I paid the extra 10$ from them bumping it up too! Is there anyway I can return it now, or should I just suck it up and keep it? The figures themselves are fine at least, tho the bird's left wing is loose. __________________

Currently looking for:

* Combiner Wars Blast-Off

* Earthrise Sky Lynx and Snapdragon