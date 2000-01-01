Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:15 PM   #1
Brian12
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Brampton, Ontario
Posts: 52
Just bought a Sky Lynx with missing accessories...
I just got a Sky Lynx at Woodbridge TRU and got home and noticed...the tape has already been cut. Opened it up and noticed the weapon parts and blast effects were missing.

In my excitement I foolishly cut the strings holding the Lynx down, and the bird was already loose, did I just pay full price for a pre-owned copy? lol

From the reviews it seemed those blasters weren't the best accessories but still, I feel cheated. I paid the extra 10$ from them bumping it up too! Is there anyway I can return it now, or should I just suck it up and keep it? The figures themselves are fine at least, tho the bird's left wing is loose.
Currently looking for:
* Combiner Wars Blast-Off
* Earthrise Sky Lynx and Snapdragon
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #2
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 403
Re: Just bought a Sky Lynx with missing accessories...
Is there another one at the store? I would try and exchange it.
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #3
Brian12
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Brampton, Ontario
Posts: 52
Re: Just bought a Sky Lynx with missing accessories...
Is there another one at the store? I would try and exchange it.

I just called them and they said that I could return it, even though I took em outta the box. And no, unfortunately it was the only copy they had so I'd get a refund only.

I knew it was too good to be true that I happened to call that TRU and they held it just for me orz
Currently looking for:
* Combiner Wars Blast-Off
* Earthrise Sky Lynx and Snapdragon
