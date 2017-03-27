Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Iron Factory IF-EX18D Lord Scorpion (Dark Matter Version) Revealed


Iron Factory has updated their weibo*with pictures of their upcoming*IF-EX18D Lord Scorpion (Dark Matter Version). This figure is an homage to Black Zarak. The Dark Matter Lord Scorpion is a remold of their Lord Scorpion (Comic Version) that was released last year. This release has a new headsculpt along with a new weapon. *The figure is due out in May and can be found at most of our sponsors. Will he be part of your pocket scale Transformers figures? Join the discussion after the jump. &#160; Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Iron Factory IF-EX18D Lord Scorpion (Dark Matter Version) Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



