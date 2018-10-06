Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,197

X-Transbots Autobot X Prototype



HobbyFree 2018 in China brought us some interesting new 3P products. X-Transbots sure caught the attention of the fans with their Autobot X*Prototype. Autobot X is a character brought from the classic G1 cartoon episode 17: “Autobot Spike”. On this episode, Spike was seriously injured and his mind transferred into a Frankenstein-like body made of Autobot spare parts. The front and back pictures of the prototype reveal a very detailed and articulated figure. We still have no specific information on the scale, release date or price. As usual with an early prototype, several changes may be done for the final



The post







More... HobbyFree 2018 in China brought us some interesting new 3P products. X-Transbots sure caught the attention of the fans with their Autobot X*Prototype. Autobot X is a character brought from the classic G1 cartoon episode 17: “Autobot Spike”. On this episode, Spike was seriously injured and his mind transferred into a Frankenstein-like body made of Autobot spare parts. The front and back pictures of the prototype reveal a very detailed and articulated figure. We still have no specific information on the scale, release date or price. As usual with an early prototype, several changes may be done for the final » Continue Reading. The post X-Transbots Autobot X Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.