Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Airazor And Arcee In-Package Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,573
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Airazor And Arcee In-Package Images


Korean retailer Naver is revealing our first look at the in-package images of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Airazor and Arcee. You can check out the images, after the jump. Deluxe 97 – Airazor Airazor leads the Autobots to the Maximal lair. Convert the action figure from robot to peregrine falcon mode in 23 steps and pose the Airazor toy in the included Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene. Core Arcee Convert the collectible action figure from robot to motorcycle mode in 11 steps and pose the Arcee toy with the included blaster accessory.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Airazor And Arcee In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:00 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.