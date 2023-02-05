Korean retailer Naver is revealing
our first look at the in-package images of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Airazor and Arcee. You can check out the images, after the jump. Deluxe 97 – Airazor Airazor leads the Autobots to the Maximal lair. Convert the action figure from robot to peregrine falcon mode in 23 steps and pose the Airazor toy in the included Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene. Core Arcee Convert the collectible action figure from robot to motorcycle mode in 11 steps and pose the Arcee toy with the included blaster accessory.
