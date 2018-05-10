Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,243
X-Transbots MX-17 Savant (Masterpiece Scaled ) Color Renders


Tnanks to friend site and sponsor The Chosen Prime, we have several images with the color renders of the upcoming*X-Transbots MX-17 Savant (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Skids). We finally have a look at the colors that will be sued on this Masterpiece rendition of G1 Skids. The deco seems to match the original G1 toy color scheme. As a nice extra bonus, X-Transbots have included a small scooter accesory. This is a great homeage to the little scooter which was included with the original Diaclone version of G1 Skids. According to the information shared bt The Chose Prime, this mold &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-17 Savant (Masterpiece Scaled ) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:31 PM   #2
optimusb39
Classic
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,312
Re: X-Transbots MX-17 Savant (Masterpiece Scaled ) Color Renders
Always liked rhe stubby minivan look. Wasnt a big fan of the chug redesign.
