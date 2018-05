GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 928

The Dinobots Get Make-Overs!! - A Stop-Motion

https://youtu.be/bagUorcpqro Following up on Optimus Prime's gift from Christmas, the Dinobots got to Mr. Sunstreaker's House of Style for make-overs! Though Grimlock covinces Sludge, Swoop, Snarl, Slag, Slash and Scorn to begrudgingly join him, a few aren't impressed until they see the work of Sunstreaker, Wheeljack, Arcee andChromia! Even then, the crew is surprised to learn that they have a new ability - they can combine into Volcanicus! However, not everyone is on board with the new look!