Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Costumes And Accessories By Disguise

Costume design & manufacturing company Disguise has posted several listings for*Transformers: Bumblebee movie Licensed Costumes and Accessories. The list is as follows: Bumblebee Toddler Muscle (#67504) Bumblebee Adult Female Bodysuit – Classic (#67660) Bumblebee Movie Classic Muscle Adult (#12546) Bumblebee Classic Muscle (#67655) Bumblebee Plasma Cannon Blaster (#67670) Bumblebee Stinger Sword (#67669) Bumblebee Child Gloves (#67668) Bumblebee Child Half Mask (#67666) Though actual product images are unavailable, a placeholder image featuring the movie title is available on the official Disguise website. Below the title is what seems to be a part of a stylized Volkswagen logo.