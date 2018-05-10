Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,243
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Costumes And Accessories By Disguise


Costume design &#38; manufacturing company Disguise has posted several listings for*Transformers: Bumblebee movie Licensed Costumes and Accessories. The list is as follows: Bumblebee Toddler Muscle (#67504) Bumblebee Adult Female Bodysuit – Classic (#67660) Bumblebee Movie Classic Muscle Adult (#12546) Bumblebee Classic Muscle (#67655) Bumblebee Plasma Cannon Blaster (#67670) Bumblebee Stinger Sword (#67669) Bumblebee Child Gloves (#67668) Bumblebee Child Half Mask (#67666) Though actual product images are unavailable, a placeholder image featuring the movie title is available on the official Disguise website. Below the title is what seems to be a part of a stylized Volkswagen logo. You can check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Costumes And Accessories By Disguise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



