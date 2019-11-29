Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,864

Toy Dojo Black Friday 2019 Sale!



The post







More... TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us news of their Black Friday Sale scheduled to start soon. See the details below for when to set your alarm and get right into the action. Happy hunting! Black Friday is almost here! We know you will be drunk on Turkey and stuffing but still be hungry for deals on collectables and figures! This is the way. Join us online for special Black Friday deals at the Dojo! We have spoken! This FRIDAY November 29th at midnight Central time is when the deals begin (that’s the late evening of Thanksgiving), we will » Continue Reading. The post Toy Dojo Black Friday 2019 Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.