Old Today, 04:05 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,040
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway Sighted at EB Games
Thanks to board members ohnaji and bondo21 we have a confirmed sighting of the exclusive figure set Studio Series Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway

The 3 figure set includes a gold version of the deluxe VW Bumblebee along with reproductions of the Dinocassettes: Zauru and Uriad (the evil twin of Dairu)

The set retails for $79.99 (or $71.99 if you have the EBgames edge card). The figures were spotted both in the Toronto and the Kitchener areas so you can expect to see these figures hitting local EBgames shelves soon.

If you have a new sighting be sure to let us know in the sightings threads.
Happy Hunting all!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: BB.jpg Views: 9 Size: 49.0 KB ID: 41959   Click image for larger version Name: bb2.jpg Views: 6 Size: 47.9 KB ID: 41960  
Old Today, 05:26 PM   #2
C Spray
ACTION FIGURE ADDICT!
C Spray's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Peg City
Posts: 441
Re: Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway Sighted at EB Games
Saw this 2 days ago in wpg. Didn't think it was news worthy since the last one wasn't headlined.
Old Today, 05:54 PM   #3
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
MULTIPLEX's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,459
Re: Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway Sighted at EB Games
This bites. I preordered this from Entertainment Earth because they claimed it was an exclusive to them. It came to almost $120 with exchange and is set to ship tomorrow. Ah well, at least it's a set I wanted.
