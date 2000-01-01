Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,040

Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway Sighted at EB Games Thanks to board members ohnaji and bondo21 we have a confirmed sighting of the exclusive figure set Studio Series Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway



The 3 figure set includes a gold version of the deluxe VW Bumblebee along with reproductions of the Dinocassettes: Zauru and Uriad (the evil twin of Dairu)



The set retails for $79.99 (or $71.99 if you have the EBgames edge card). The figures were spotted both in the Toronto and the Kitchener areas so you can expect to see these figures hitting local EBgames shelves soon.



If you have a new sighting be sure to let us know in the sightings threads.

Happy Hunting all! Attached Thumbnails