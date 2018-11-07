|
Hasbro Transformers Botbots Job Posting: Associate Manager, Global Brand Development
On an interesting day of news for*Hasbro,
*we find a recent job posting for those who aspire and are qualified to be the next Associate Manager, Global Brand Development & Marketing for the Transformers franchise! We have an immediate need for a detail-oriented innovative consumer marketer and brand developer to help manage the global product development and marketing processes and line planning activities to drive our high-profile TRANSFORMERS brand. As the day-to-day manager and expert on the brand-new Transformers collectibles line, BOTBOTS, you will partner with cross-functional teams (design & development, packaging, engineering, copywriting, demand planning, finance) on all phases » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Transformers Botbots Job Posting: Associate Manager, Global Brand Development & Marketing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.