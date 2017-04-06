Transformers Forged to Fight is officially out now for mobile devices, bringing another Transformers themed game to your pocket. This time around it’s a fighting game and pulling from all generations. It’s being done by Kabam, the folks that run the wildly popular Marvel Contest of Champions. Forged to Fight has a similar feel but has undergone significant changes to tailor it to Transformers and all they bring to a fighting platform. After the break, TFW2005 was able to interview Kabam Creative Director Cuz Parry about the game. Oh, and on top of that, Kabam was kind enough to produce » Continue Reading.
