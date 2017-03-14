Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:00 PM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,626
Combiner Force Sideswipe w/ Great Byte Released At Retail.
The new Combiner Force Activators Sideswipe with Mini-con Great Byte have been released at Canadian Retail.

The set was found at a Toys R Us in Ontario and retails for $32+taxes.

Have you found anything new? Let us know in the Sightings Forum!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20170314_184816.jpg Views: 9 Size: 99.0 KB ID: 36190  
