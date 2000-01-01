Today, 02:43 PM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 144 MY TFCON WANT LIST - ITEMS TO TRADE TOO!

If anyone has these items I would love to make arrangements to meet at the con! I can pay cash or have items to trade!

PM me please!



Want list is below.

Also, my want list reference photos:

https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/MY-WANT-LIST/



Items I have for trade here:

https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/LOT-FOR-SALE/





WANT LIST:



TRANSFORMERS:

Misb Takara TFC G1 Sideswipe reissue

Misb Encore Ironhide

TF decoys

G1 Vortex (body only)

G1 Blast Off (twin side guns only)

G1 Twin Twist

G1 Silverbolt

G1 Hound



TURTLES:

Metalhead

Casey Jones

Rat king



HEMAN:

Trap Jaw

Beast Man



VINTAGE STAR WARS:

Yoda PUPPET

Yoda mini figure

Ree Yees figure

Han Solo w camo trenchcoat figure



GOBOTS:

Rock Lords on VHS

Rock Lords figures

Super Gobot Zeemon

Pincher

Spay-C

Res-Q



Thanks Everyone!!!!!



