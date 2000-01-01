Hello dudes!!
If anyone has these items I would love to make arrangements to meet at the con! I can pay cash or have items to trade!
PM me please!
Want list is below.
Also, my want list reference photos:
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/MY-WANT-LIST/
Items I have for trade here:
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/LOT-FOR-SALE/
WANT LIST:
TRANSFORMERS:
Misb Takara TFC G1 Sideswipe reissue
Misb Encore Ironhide
TF decoys
G1 Vortex (body only)
G1 Blast Off (twin side guns only)
G1 Twin Twist
G1 Silverbolt
G1 Hound
TURTLES:
Metalhead
Casey Jones
Rat king
HEMAN:
Trap Jaw
Beast Man
VINTAGE STAR WARS:
Yoda PUPPET
Yoda mini figure
Ree Yees figure
Han Solo w camo trenchcoat figure
GOBOTS:
Rock Lords on VHS
Rock Lords figures
Super Gobot Zeemon
Pincher
Spay-C
Res-Q
Thanks Everyone!!!!!
GUBER