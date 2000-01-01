Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MY TFCON WANT LIST - ITEMS TO TRADE TOO!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 144
MY TFCON WANT LIST - ITEMS TO TRADE TOO!
Hello dudes!!
If anyone has these items I would love to make arrangements to meet at the con! I can pay cash or have items to trade!
PM me please!

Want list is below.
Also, my want list reference photos:
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/MY-WANT-LIST/

Items I have for trade here:
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/LOT-FOR-SALE/


WANT LIST:

TRANSFORMERS:
Misb Takara TFC G1 Sideswipe reissue
Misb Encore Ironhide
TF decoys
G1 Vortex (body only)
G1 Blast Off (twin side guns only)
G1 Twin Twist
G1 Silverbolt
G1 Hound

TURTLES:
Metalhead
Casey Jones
Rat king

HEMAN:
Trap Jaw
Beast Man

VINTAGE STAR WARS:
Yoda PUPPET
Yoda mini figure
Ree Yees figure
Han Solo w camo trenchcoat figure

GOBOTS:
Rock Lords on VHS
Rock Lords figures
Super Gobot Zeemon
Pincher
Spay-C
Res-Q

Thanks Everyone!!!!!

GUBER
Guber is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Beast Wars Henkei! Henkei! C-16 Dinobot Complete!!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot of 4 Figures
Transformers
Justitoys WST Worlds Smallest Transformers Dinobots Grimlock, Slag, G2 Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Bandai Jetfire Figure w/Armor
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
transformers beast wars lot
Transformers
Starscream Transformer ROTF
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.