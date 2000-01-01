Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page TFcon 2017 - Sales List
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #1
Malwave
Resident Gryphon
Malwave's Ebay Auctions
Malwave's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Keswick, Ontario
Posts: 3,850
Send a message via MSN to Malwave Send a message via Skype™ to Malwave
TFcon 2017 - Sales List
hey guys, got some stuff to sell, that I will have with me at TFcon this year! I hope to be part of a room sale, but if you want anything on my list, just PM me and I will set it aside for you and do a meetup! All items are loose and complete (unless otherwise stated)...

Classics/Universe 2.0/Generations (Deluxes ~ $7,
Voyagers ~ $10)
Deluxes:
- RtS Perceptor
- Uni 2.0 Tankor
- Gen. Straxus
- Gen. Crosscut
- Gen. Scoop
- RtS G2 Prime
- Uni. 2.0 Cheetor
- Gen. Drift
- Gen. Thunderwing
- Classics Bee ~ $10
- DotM JPN Vortex ~ $15

Voyagers:
- Uni 2.0 Leo Prime (Target Exclusive Ver.) ~ $20
- Gen. Sky-byte

Others:
- Gen. Legends Nemesis Prime ~ $5
- RtS Legends Lot ~ $10
- Uni 2.0 legends Lot ~ $10


Titans Return/Combiner Wars - Deluxes $7, Voyagers - $15

Deluxes:
- TR Chromedome
- TR Mindwipe
- TR Highbrow
- TR Twinferno

Voyagers:
- TR Galvatron (w/ Shapeways parts)
- CW Skylynx
- CW Motormaster (w/ Reprolabels)

Others:
- CW Legends Lot ~ $15


Beast Wars (BW, BW2, BW Neo)
- BW2 Flash Lio Convoy ~ $30
- BW2 Galvatron (crack in drill) ~ $25
- BW Cruellock (NO GPS) ~ $20
- BW Neo Stampy ~ $10
- RiD 2001 Cyrotek ~ $30

Generation 1
- G1 Micromaster Lot ~ $20
- G1 Sideswipe ~ $30
- G1 Kup (body only) ~ $15
- G1 Minibot Lot ~ $15


3rd Party
- Maketoys Not-Gears (bot only) ~ $15
- Toyworld Swamper (Skullcrusher) ~ $45
- Fansproject CORE ~ $30


Misc.
- Cybertron Scrapmetal Lot ~ $5
- RiD Megatronus ~ $5
- RiD Quillfire ~ $5
- Powercore Combiners Grimstone ~ $10
- Robotix Playset (https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mJ3TkkE_1MA/maxresdefault.jpg ~ $25 obo
Malwave is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Beast Wars Henkei! Henkei! C-16 Dinobot Complete!!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot of 4 Figures
Transformers
Justitoys WST Worlds Smallest Transformers Dinobots Grimlock, Slag, G2 Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Bandai Jetfire Figure w/Armor
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
transformers beast wars lot
Transformers
Starscream Transformer ROTF
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.