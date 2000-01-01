Today, 02:32 PM #1 Malwave Resident Gryphon Join Date: Nov 2009 Location: Keswick, Ontario Posts: 3,850 TFcon 2017 - Sales List



Classics/Universe 2.0/Generations (Deluxes ~ $7,

Voyagers ~ $10)

Deluxes:

- RtS Perceptor

- Uni 2.0 Tankor

- Gen. Straxus

- Gen. Crosscut

- Gen. Scoop

- RtS G2 Prime

- Uni. 2.0 Cheetor

- Gen. Drift

- Gen. Thunderwing

- Classics Bee ~ $10

- DotM JPN Vortex ~ $15



Voyagers:

- Uni 2.0 Leo Prime (Target Exclusive Ver.) ~ $20

- Gen. Sky-byte



Others:

- Gen. Legends Nemesis Prime ~ $5

- RtS Legends Lot ~ $10

- Uni 2.0 legends Lot ~ $10





Titans Return/Combiner Wars - Deluxes $7, Voyagers - $15



Deluxes:

- TR Chromedome

- TR Mindwipe

- TR Highbrow

- TR Twinferno



Voyagers:

- TR Galvatron (w/ Shapeways parts)

- CW Skylynx

- CW Motormaster (w/ Reprolabels)



Others:

- CW Legends Lot ~ $15





Beast Wars (BW, BW2, BW Neo)

- BW2 Flash Lio Convoy ~ $30

- BW2 Galvatron (crack in drill) ~ $25

- BW Cruellock (NO GPS) ~ $20

- BW Neo Stampy ~ $10

- RiD 2001 Cyrotek ~ $30



Generation 1

- G1 Micromaster Lot ~ $20

- G1 Sideswipe ~ $30

- G1 Kup (body only) ~ $15

- G1 Minibot Lot ~ $15





3rd Party

- Maketoys Not-Gears (bot only) ~ $15

- Toyworld Swamper (Skullcrusher) ~ $45

- Fansproject CORE ~ $30





Misc.

- Cybertron Scrapmetal Lot ~ $5

- RiD Megatronus ~ $5

- RiD Quillfire ~ $5

- Powercore Combiners Grimstone ~ $10

