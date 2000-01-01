hey guys, got some stuff to sell, that I will have with me at TFcon this year! I hope to be part of a room sale, but if you want anything on my list, just PM me and I will set it aside for you and do a meetup! All items are loose and complete (unless otherwise stated)...
Classics/Universe 2.0/Generations (Deluxes ~ $7,
Voyagers ~ $10)
Deluxes:
- RtS Perceptor
- Uni 2.0 Tankor
- Gen. Straxus
- Gen. Crosscut
- Gen. Scoop
- RtS G2 Prime
- Uni. 2.0 Cheetor
- Gen. Drift
- Gen. Thunderwing
- Classics Bee ~ $10
- DotM JPN Vortex ~ $15
Voyagers:
- Uni 2.0 Leo Prime (Target Exclusive Ver.) ~ $20
- Gen. Sky-byte
Others:
- Gen. Legends Nemesis Prime ~ $5
- RtS Legends Lot ~ $10
- Uni 2.0 legends Lot ~ $10
Titans Return/Combiner Wars - Deluxes $7, Voyagers - $15
Deluxes:
- TR Chromedome
- TR Mindwipe
- TR Highbrow
- TR Twinferno
Voyagers:
- TR Galvatron (w/ Shapeways parts)
- CW Skylynx
- CW Motormaster (w/ Reprolabels)
Others:
- CW Legends Lot ~ $15
Beast Wars (BW, BW2, BW Neo)
- BW2 Flash Lio Convoy ~ $30
- BW2 Galvatron (crack in drill) ~ $25
- BW Cruellock (NO GPS) ~ $20
- BW Neo Stampy ~ $10
- RiD 2001 Cyrotek ~ $30
Generation 1
- G1 Micromaster Lot ~ $20
- G1 Sideswipe ~ $30
- G1 Kup (body only) ~ $15
- G1 Minibot Lot ~ $15
3rd Party
- Maketoys Not-Gears (bot only) ~ $15
- Toyworld Swamper (Skullcrusher) ~ $45
- Fansproject CORE ~ $30
Misc.
- Cybertron Scrapmetal Lot ~ $5
- RiD Megatronus ~ $5
- RiD Quillfire ~ $5
- Powercore Combiners Grimstone ~ $10
- Robotix Playset (https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mJ3TkkE_1MA/maxresdefault.jpg
~ $25 obo