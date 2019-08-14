|
Transform Element TE-02 Bumblebee Movie VW Bettle Bumblebee Color Prototype
Via*Transform Element on Weibo
*we can share for you our first view at the color prototype of the new*TE-02 Bumblebee Movie VW Bettle Bumblebee*for your viewing pleasure. Transform Element is bringing a very nice rendition of Bumblebee as seen in his movie. The color prototype let us see more details and how the car parts are distributed in the arms and legs.*We still have no concrete information on scale, price or release date yet, but be sure to stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then » Continue Reading.
