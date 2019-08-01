Today, 04:01 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,254 C.O.N.S. XI German Transformers Fan Convention 8 October 2017





We can report that Germanys Transformers convention, C.O.N.S. is returning for its ninth outing. Taking place on*September 8th 2019*in Kolpinghaus/Josefshaus, Ostring 33, in 41749 Viersen-Süchteln at 11 am.*the show boasts a range of Europes best dealers, a Transformers Trading card Game zone where you can try and play the game with other fans, cosplay contest, the classic Transformers quiz and more. But that is not all, as special guests at the convention will include IDWs artists*John-Paul Bove*and*Jack Lawrence, who will be present to meet guests, sell unique artwork, and sign your comics. Head on over to* We can report that Germanys Transformers convention, C.O.N.S. is returning for its ninth outing. Taking place on*September 8th 2019*in Kolpinghaus/Josefshaus, Ostring 33, in 41749 Viersen-Süchteln at 11 am.*the show boasts a range of Europes best dealers, a Transformers Trading card Game zone where you can try and play the game with other fans, cosplay contest, the classic Transformers quiz and more. But that is not all, as special guests at the convention will include IDWs artists*John-Paul Bove*and*Jack Lawrence, who will be present to meet guests, sell unique artwork, and sign your comics. Head on over to*





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

