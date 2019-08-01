|
C.O.N.S. XI German Transformers Fan Convention 8 October 2017
We can report that Germanys Transformers convention, C.O.N.S. is returning for its ninth outing. Taking place on*September 8th 2019*in Kolpinghaus/Josefshaus, Ostring 33, in 41749 Viersen-Süchteln at 11 am.*the show boasts a range of Europes best dealers, a Transformers Trading card Game zone where you can try and play the game with other fans, cosplay contest, the classic Transformers quiz and more. But that is not all, as special guests at the convention will include IDWs artists*John-Paul Bove*and*Jack Lawrence, who will be present to meet guests, sell unique artwork, and sign your comics. Head on over to*
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.