User Eurobeatking from our 2005 Boards shows us sightings of The Last Knight Voyager class Hound figure at Universal Studios Hollywood priced at $39.95 this weekend. Apparently, no other voyagers were available at the Transformers Ride store, but Wave 1 Deluxe figures were available for the same price at $39.95. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
The post The Last Knight: Voyager class Hound found at Universal Studios
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...