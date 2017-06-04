Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,861

The Last Knight: Voyager class Hound found at Universal Studios



User Eurobeatking from our 2005 Boards shows us sightings of The Last Knight Voyager class Hound figure at Universal Studios Hollywood priced at $39.95 this weekend. Apparently, no other voyagers were available at the Transformers Ride store, but Wave 1 Deluxe figures were available for the same price at $39.95. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.



