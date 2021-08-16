Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,996
Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images


Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug. This figure is a completely new mold of the Dinobot warrior based on this new Cyberverse design. This figure features a better range of articulation, detail and a more complex transformation compared to other Cyberverse figures. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,543
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images
Hurm

Kind of interesting? It's got another false "dino-mouth -> bot-chest" thing going on same as SS86

But if I find this at the thrift shop, may grab it for sh*ts
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:02 PM   #3
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 233
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images
Looks like fun
Lioconvoy81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-23 Exhaust - Authentic (not KO) - MISB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Motorcyclbot Motorcycle Rare Good Condition.
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Bandai Gobots Rogun Robot Toy Cap Gun TRANSFORMER TYPE
Transformers
Transformers SIDESHOW POPBOX Optimus Prime Electronic Light Up Bust Statue Rare
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Kamen Rider Agito Bandai Agito Narikiri Series Triple flash DX Henshin belt 2001
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series ( Tribute Version ) Bumblebee - ( D'occasion / Use )
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.