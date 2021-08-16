Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,996

Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Deluxe Dinobot Slug. This figure is a completely new mold of the Dinobot warrior based on this new Cyberverse design. This figure features a better range of articulation, detail and a more complex transformation compared to other Cyberverse figures. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



