IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #05 ITunes Preview



Via ITunes we can share for you the first preview of the upcoming IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #05. This is the fifth and final issue mini-series which brings us a dreamed crossover between our giant transforming robots and the Ghostbusters gang. This issue is scheduled for release on October 2nd, so dont forget to grab your copy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the preview and the amazing Cover A by Dan Schoening.





