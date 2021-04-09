|
War For Cybertron Trilogy Tricranius Blast Power In-Hand Images
Thanks to Instagram user*tonezone.mp4
*and member of our 2005 Board, we can share for you a great set of* in-hand images of the new War For Cybertron Trilogy Tricranius Blast Power. This figure is a redeco and remold of Kingdom Fossilizer Ractonite into a lava-colored skeletal Triceratops and the addition of 18 blast effects. Tricranius is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive
in the US and expected for release in October 1st, 2021. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board.
The post War For Cybertron Trilogy Tricranius Blast Power In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca