Its time for our usual international sightings round up courtesy of all 2005 Board members over the world. This week we have our second world sighting of the Authentics “Bravo” Barricade in Australia, new Studio Series figures hit shelves in Malaysia, Singapore, and Russia and some new Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys are available in New Zealand. Authentics “Bravo” Barricade In Australia
*2005 Board member Shattered Trousers*found this new Barricade mold at*Woolworths in Chirnside Park, Victoria. This is our second sighting of this mold after it was suddenly spotted in Chile some months ago
. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/malaysia-transformers-sightings.155100/page-26#post-19032463">Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up April Week 3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca