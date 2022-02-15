Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his social media channels
,*have shared images of his concept art of the*Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Tigatron. We have a look at Tigatron’s beast mode concept which is basically a new tiger head sketch and recolor over the Cheetor concept art we had seen last year
. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Tigatron Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...