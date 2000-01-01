|
Re: CNBC article re: Hasbro & Mattel's view of the future
Pretty much a case of:
Mattel: we expect things to continue as they were and people will continue buying just as much.
Hasbro: people might buy less as travelling might resume.
Both: Hey look, our profit margin did pretty damn good! Let's screw our buyers even more anyways and increase prices!
