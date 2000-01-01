Studio Series Megatron, Decepticon Brawl, Jazz and Lockdown Spotted in Canada

Big thanks to Cybertron.ca board members Black Spidey Boy and neevnav for reporting the first Canadian sightings of these new Studio Series figures.



The new figures include:

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Megatron

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Decepticon Brawl

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Jazz

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Lockdown



Both Black Spidey Boy and neenav had luck spotting these figures at a ToysRus in the Toronto area.



Thanks for sharing, and remember if you find something new out there be sure to let us know by reporting your findings in the sightings threads.



Happy Hunting



Edit* Thanks to member janitor for the second pic

Attached Thumbnails