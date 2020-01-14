|
115 Utopia YYW-04B Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime
Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo
*have shared images of their new*YYW-04B Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime. This kit works with the previous*YYW-04A Upgrade Kit
*giving SS-44 Optimus Prime the final details needed for a more movie-accurate figure. This new kit consists of: 2 big guns 2 spike knuckles 2 smoke stacks extensions As usual, easy to install and use. The new accesories*can be stored in the YYW-04A Upgrade Kit in the battle station mode. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out any time » Continue Reading.
The post 115 Utopia YYW-04B Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.