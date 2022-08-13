|
|
Today, 06:10 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Jhiaxus & Soundwave Found At US Retail
Attention Legacy collectors! 2005 Boards member*Mondochuk*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Jhiaxus & Soundwave have been found at US retail. Both Jhiaxus and Soundwave (re-release of the Siege mold with no battle damage deco) were found at a Walmart store in New Castle,*Delaware. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Jhiaxus & Soundwave Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:11 PM.