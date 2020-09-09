Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,324
Transformers Earthrise Runabout Revealed!


We’ve had no shortage of product leaks these past few weeks, but today we’ve got something a little different, as Hasbro themselves are the leak this time. Site sponsor Dorkside Toys has updated their Earthrise Runamuck listing with some new official images of the upcoming update to the Generation 1 Battlecharger, and they’ve included some shots showing Runamuck stood next to his redeco and partner in crime, Runabout. We’ve had rumours and listings indicating that Runabout is coming, but these official images finally show us what Runabout will be like. Painting most Transformers black makes them look particularly nice, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Runabout Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



