We’ve had no shortage of product leaks these past few weeks, but today we’ve got something a little different, as Hasbro themselves are the leak this time. Site sponsor Dorkside Toys
has updated their Earthrise Runamuck listing with some new official images of the upcoming update to the Generation 1 Battlecharger, and they’ve included some shots showing Runamuck stood next to his redeco and partner in crime, Runabout. We’ve had rumours and listings indicating that Runabout is coming, but these official images finally show us what Runabout will be like. Painting most Transformers black makes them look particularly nice, » Continue Reading.
