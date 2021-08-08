|
Certain Affinity?s Transformers Console Game Gets A New Name?
It’s been a while since we heard from this game. For those who do not know, Certain Affinity, a co-developer for Halo: Infinite and many other titles including Warframe, is developing a brand new third-person shooter game based on our beloved Transformers property. The game in question was in development-hell at least since mid-2017. While we are supposed to play, see or hear about beta testing somewhere around the end of this year, we’ve actually heard very little from it. That is until now… Aaron Hamilton Cook, a Senior Producer at Certain Affinity dropped by a gaming-related podcast
fortnight » Continue Reading.
The post Certain Affinity’s Transformers Console Game Gets A New Name?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca