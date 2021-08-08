Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Certain Affinity's Transformers Console Game Gets A New Name?


It’s been a while since we heard from this game. For those who do not know, Certain Affinity, a co-developer for Halo: Infinite and many other titles including Warframe, is developing a brand new third-person shooter game based on our beloved Transformers property. The game in question was in development-hell at least since mid-2017. While we are supposed to play, see or hear about beta testing somewhere around the end of this year, we’ve actually heard very little from it. That is until now… Aaron Hamilton Cook, a Senior Producer at Certain Affinity dropped by a gaming-related podcast fortnight &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Certain Affinity's Transformers Console Game Gets A New Name? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



