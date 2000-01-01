Today, 06:38 PM #1 Longshot Robot Master Join Date: May 2013 Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations Posts: 777 X2Toys XT10 Sky Crusher















As you can see, Sky Crusher is quite hefty. There are generous portions of him made out of diecast metal. And he is, according to the Tuna Standard masterpiece-sized making him the ideal Skyfire for a CHUG collection. He is quite solid and the materials are excellent. There is no slop in the joints.























The big piece of contention here is obviously the helmet. Wow, it is just huge. I don't know why they couldn't have shrunk it down in size. There is a light up feature for the headmaster (sorry, I didn't have any batteries on hand). The face portion is magnetically attached to the back of the headmaster. The port is a standard connection used by Hasbro/ TakaraTomy headmasters.







The Headmaster has decent articulation. My apologies, I wasn't able to get my camera to pick out the facial features.











Sky Crusher comes with the basics and even an additional figure, "reserved soldier" on sprue you can put together.



















When I first saw Sky Crusher (Jetfire/ Skyfire) I was strangely drawn to it. I don't know why. I have Fans Toys Phoenix and for me that was the definitive Skyfire. But Sky Crusher stood out nonetheless. Aside from some issues I'm really glad I grabbed this figure.

Today, 06:48 PM #2
Longshot
Robot Master

Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 777
Re: X2Toys XT10 Sky Crusher











The weapons are held by slotting them into a port in the palm of the figure.







Speaking of hands, the fingers are only jointed at the knuckles and there is no thumb articulation.























Today, 06:57 PM #3
Longshot
Robot Master

Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 777
Re: X2Toys XT10 Sky Crusher











Overall, the figure is quite good. It is solid, feels good in hand and those heel spurs make Sky Crusher stand mightily in place. My issues are rubbing off of paint and the unnecessary extra modes. I'm glad X2Toys gave us so much but it didn't have to. That giant helmet is goofy and that could have been re-worked. I slapped in Ptero to see how it would fit and it seems smaller making the helmet look that much more bigger.













