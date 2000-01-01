Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:38 PM   #1
Longshot
Robot Master
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 777
X2Toys XT10 Sky Crusher
When I first saw Sky Crusher (Jetfire/ Skyfire) I was strangely drawn to it. I don't know why. I have Fans Toys Phoenix and for me that was the definitive Skyfire. But Sky Crusher stood out nonetheless. Aside from some issues I'm really glad I grabbed this figure.







As you can see, Sky Crusher is quite hefty. There are generous portions of him made out of diecast metal. And he is, according to the Tuna Standard masterpiece-sized making him the ideal Skyfire for a CHUG collection. He is quite solid and the materials are excellent. There is no slop in the joints.











The big piece of contention here is obviously the helmet. Wow, it is just huge. I don't know why they couldn't have shrunk it down in size. There is a light up feature for the headmaster (sorry, I didn't have any batteries on hand). The face portion is magnetically attached to the back of the headmaster. The port is a standard connection used by Hasbro/ TakaraTomy headmasters.



The Headmaster has decent articulation. My apologies, I wasn't able to get my camera to pick out the facial features.





Sky Crusher comes with the basics and even an additional figure, "reserved soldier" on sprue you can put together.









These pieces slide onto the wings so you can mount Sky Crusher's weapons on to the booster pack when he is in jet mode. They also help connect his two rifles into one giant weapon. Other than that there is no other place to store them on the figure if you choose to have Sky Crusher hold his weapons in rifle mode. If there is a way please tell me.
Today, 06:48 PM   #2
Longshot
Robot Master
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 777
Re: X2Toys XT10 Sky Crusher






The weapons are held by slotting them into a port in the palm of the figure.



Speaking of hands, the fingers are only jointed at the knuckles and there is no thumb articulation.











The transformation wasn't hard. The various pegs and ports were tight and stiff. The jet mode was decent and X2Toys did a decent job hiding the head underneath the jet. I didn't bother transforming Sky Crusher into the other modes as they seemed to be trying too hard to make them happen. The gerwalk mode didn't stand too well and fortress mode was bleh. If you want to see the other modes they are available on the net somewhere. For me, it was jet mode and robot mode only.
Today, 06:57 PM   #3
Longshot
Robot Master
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 777
Re: X2Toys XT10 Sky Crusher






Overall, the figure is quite good. It is solid, feels good in hand and those heel spurs make Sky Crusher stand mightily in place. My issues are rubbing off of paint and the unnecessary extra modes. I'm glad X2Toys gave us so much but it didn't have to. That giant helmet is goofy and that could have been re-worked. I slapped in Ptero to see how it would fit and it seems smaller making the helmet look that much more bigger.





I enjoyed Sky Crusher and I think you would too. It fits well with CHUG collections and a nice addition for people collecting Skyfire/ Jetfire.
