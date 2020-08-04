|
New third party company*Lemon Tree*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of the*LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleship/Shockwave) test shot. Lemon Tree surprised us with an interesting and original idea. This is a*movie accurate rendition of Galvatrons battleship from the original G1 Transformers movie that transforms into Shockwave. The information shared in the Weibo post indicates that the mold will have lights effects in the head and the ship engines, die-cast parts and there has been some modifications to the original prototype to improve articulation and design. As we can see from the images, you can choose » Continue Reading.
