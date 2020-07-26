Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,049
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime In-Hand Images


Courtesy of*Optimus Prime Collectors United*Facebook group, we have our first in-hand images of the cute*My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime figure. This figure uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime. We have images from all angles and a comparison size shot next to G1 Swerve and Tailgate for those wondering about scale. One of the cutest crossovers ever made for sure. While this product seems to target My Little Pony fans rather than Transformers collectors, we are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS BBTS LIMITED EDITION DECEPTICON PIRANACON SEACONS NEW SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl
Transformers
Transformers Amazon Exclusive Phantom Strike Set - MISB Skywarp
Transformers
Revoltech Eva 02 Getter Go Black Movie Optimus Prime GaiKing lot Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 55 56 Shockwave Scavenger Generations NIB NEW Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl and Sludge
Transformers
Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW08 Computron + TCW Upgrade Kit
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.