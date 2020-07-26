|
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime In-Hand Images
Courtesy of*Optimus Prime Collectors United
*Facebook group, we have our first in-hand images of the cute*My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime figure. This figure uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime. We have images from all angles and a comparison size shot next to G1 Swerve and Tailgate for those wondering about scale. One of the cutest crossovers ever made for sure. While this product seems to target My Little Pony fans rather than Transformers collectors, we are » Continue Reading.
The post My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca