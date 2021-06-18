|
Banana Force MPL-04 Great Basstor (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype
Third party company*Banana Force*have uploaded via their*Facebook account
*images of the color prototype of their next action figure: MPL-04 Great Basstor (G1 Optimus Prime). This is the latest installment in Banana Force high detailed non-transforming action figures made of ABS and die-cast. Great Basstor*is a modern and stylized rendition of G1 Optimus Prime. While still recognizable as the heroic Autobot leader, it features some new design elements like two small wings on his back. The figure also features and opening chest with Matrix, a rifle, a battle axe and LED lights. There’s no specific price or release information yet, buy » Continue Reading.
