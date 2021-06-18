Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Banana Force MPL-04 Great Basstor (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,680
Banana Force MPL-04 Great Basstor (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype


Third party company*Banana Force*have uploaded via their*Facebook account*images of the color prototype of their next action figure: MPL-04 Great Basstor (G1 Optimus Prime). This is the latest installment in Banana Force high detailed non-transforming action figures made of ABS and die-cast. Great Basstor*is a modern and stylized rendition of G1 Optimus Prime. While still recognizable as the heroic Autobot leader, it features some new design elements like two small wings on his back. The figure also features and opening chest with Matrix, a rifle, a battle axe and LED lights. There’s no specific price or release information yet, buy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Banana Force MPL-04 Great Basstor (G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Sky-Byte
Transformers
75 FIGURE LOT - Vintage & Modern, TRANSFORMERS, TMNT, Marvel, DC, Power Rangers
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformer Dreadlock ( Tomy, Takara?)
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.