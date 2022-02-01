Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,188

Transformers Legacy Blitzwing Released in Canada Transformers Legacy Blitzwing has been released in Canada.



They are popping up at Game Stop stores. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member CSpray for the photo.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





