*we have our first images of the color prototype of the new*Transformers Prime Airachnid made by third party company*APC Toys. This figure is a new mold which features a very cartoon-accurate robot mode with a solid alt mode. A very great improvement over the original Deluxe Airachnid figure for sure. To top it all, the figure seems to be able to transform into Airachnid’s spider mode as seen in the Transformers Prime cartoon. We are sure Transformers Prime fans should be really pleased with the images we are sharing today. There’s still no concrete information » Continue Reading.
