Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers WFC Earthrise Micromasters Wave 2 Found at US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member Jerichoholic99 *for sharing with us a new first at retail sighting. This time around its the 2nd wave of micromasters from the Generations War For Cybertron Earthrise micromasters! This wave consists of the evil Decepticon Race Track Patrol (Ground Hog &#38; Roller Force) and the heroic Autobot shuttle combiners from the Astro Squad (Fuzer &#38; Blast Master)! Jerichoholic99 found these at his local Target in Lexington, KY. After the jump you can check his photographic proof with a receipt! &#160;

The post Transformers WFC Earthrise Micromasters Wave 2 Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



