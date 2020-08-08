|
Transformers WFC Earthrise Micromasters Wave 2 Found at US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member Jerichoholic99 *for sharing with us a new first at retail sighting. This time around its the 2nd wave of micromasters from the Generations War For Cybertron Earthrise micromasters! This wave consists of the evil Decepticon Race Track Patrol (Ground Hog & Roller Force) and the heroic Autobot shuttle combiners from the Astro Squad (Fuzer & Blast Master)! Jerichoholic99 found these at his local Target in Lexington, KY. After the jump you can check his photographic proof with a receipt!  
The post Transformers WFC Earthrise Micromasters Wave 2 Found at US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca