Transformers WFC Earthrise Micromasters Wave 2 Found at US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Board member Jerichoholic99 *for sharing with us a new first at retail sighting. This time around its the 2nd wave of micromasters from the Generations War For Cybertron Earthrise micromasters! This wave consists of the evil Decepticon Race Track Patrol (Ground Hog & Roller Force) and the heroic Autobot shuttle combiners from the Astro Squad (Fuzer & Blast Master)! Jerichoholic99 found these at his local Target in Lexington, KY. After the jump you can check his photographic proof with a receipt!



Thanks to 2005 Board member Jerichoholic99 *for sharing with us a new first at retail sighting. This time around its the 2nd wave of micromasters from the Generations War For Cybertron Earthrise micromasters! This wave consists of the evil Decepticon Race Track Patrol (Ground Hog & Roller Force) and the heroic Autobot shuttle combiners from the Astro Squad (Fuzer & Blast Master)! Jerichoholic99 found these at his local Target in Lexington, KY. After the jump you can check his photographic proof with a receipt!





