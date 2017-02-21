Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews At Toy Fair 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,076
Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews At Toy Fair 2017


As you may know, the cast of Transformers: The Last Knight*had a wonderful time visiting the Hasbro Transformers booth at Toy Fair 2017. While there, they did not forget to talk with the press who arrived to meet the celebrities which included Director Michael Bay, Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel as well as the leading ladies Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner. During their visit, a selected audience got to witness 55 minutes of finished footage from Transformers 5. Mr. Duhamel stated “They really get into the mythology of where the transformers came from, how long &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews At Toy Fair 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Tracks
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.